PKK extorts money from villagers in northern Iraq

PKK terrorists are extorting money from livestock farmers in villages surrounding northern Iraq's city of Erbil, a district governor told the Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists extort exorbitant amounts of money from villagers and livestock farmers in 115 villages surrounding Erbil, Kurmanc Izzet, district governor of the Sidekan sub-district said.

According to Izzet, Erbil is an indispensable place for livestock farmers with its green pastures. The pastures are located near the Turkish – Iraqi border, where PKK has terrorist camps.

Realizing that the nearby local farmers have nowhere to go, the terrorists have been threatening and forcefully taking money from the locals.

Izzet said that the amounts wanted by terrorists were too high and risked the livelihoods of the locals. He called for the expulsion of the terrorist organization, stressing that their existence and actions are destabilizing the region.

"PKK terrorists around Sidekan seize three out of every 100 small livestock. They also demand 25 dollars for every third cattle," a Sidekan local who wished to remain anonymous said.

Anyone who speaks against the terrorist organization is interrogated and any person who refuses to pay is kidnapped, the local claimed.

Formed in 1978, the PKK terrorist group has fought a long separatist battle with the Turkish state. Its terror campaign has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.