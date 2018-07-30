Trump says would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani if he's willing

U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to meet Iran's leadership, including President Hassan Rouhani, at any time and without preconditions.

"I think it is the appropriate thing to do ... no preconditions," Trump said Monday at the White House as he hosted Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte.

"If they want to meet, I'll meet any time they want," Trump said. "I'll meet with anybody. I believe in meeting."

The comments come after days of saber-rattling between Washington and Tehran over the United States' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The US is in the process of imposing new sanctions on Tehran while also seeking to prevent other nations from buying its oil.

Iran and the U.S. have been rivals for nearly four decades following the Islamic revolution in the oil-rich nation.