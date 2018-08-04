Palestinian teen hero Tamimi eyes future as lawyer

After eight months in prison, Palestinian resistance hero Ahed Tamimi said she hopes to pursue a law degree and lead cases against Israeli violations in international courts.

Tamimi, who finished her high school studies while in prison, told Daily Sabah "In the prison, I learned many things, I studied and passed the exams of my last year in high school, and I took a training course in international law with the legislative deputy, Khaleda Jarar." "I intended to study law at university so that I could sue the occupation to the entire world and in international courts," she said while vowing to continue her work in exposing the Israelis' violations of international laws and their detainment of minors.

She also thanked the Turkish people "for their support" and called for more efforts until all Palestinians are freed from Israeli prisons.

Tamimi received a heroic welcome upon returning home. Dozens of Palestinian supporters in the Nabi Saleh village welcomed her after she was released from the Israeli prison.

The Palestinian teenager, who turned 17 in prison, was freed after serving an eight-month prison sentence for slapping an Israeli soldier. Tamimi was accused of incitement, aggravated assault and obstructing Israeli soldiers after a video showing her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in her home on Dec. 15, 2017.

She is best known for appearances in images and videos in which she confronts Israeli soldiers, since she was only four years old. When she was 10 years old, Tamimi was commended for her courage for attempting to intervene during her mother's arrest in August 2012. She gained recognition once more three years later, after being filmed biting and striking a masked Israeli soldier who was apprehending her brother for throwing stones. Waed Tamimi, Ahed's 22-year-old brother, is still detained in Israeli prison and is facing charges related to his activism against the Israeli occupation.