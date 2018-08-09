Israel kills pregnant woman, infant daughter in Gaza strikes

UN aid agency calls on Israel to allow emergency fuel into blockaded Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry says a pregnant woman, her 1-year-old daughter and a Hamas fighter have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said Thursday that the victims were killed in separate incidents.

Enas Khammash, 23, and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

They were killed in an airstrike in Jafarawi in central Gaza, the ministry said, while her husband was injured.

The deaths came amid an intense flare-up of violence between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which governs the strip. Since late Wednesday, Hamas has allegedly fired dozens of rockets toward Israel, injuring several people. Israel's military used the alleged attacks as leverage to conduct airstrikes in Gaza.

It was not clear if the escalation would derail Egyptian-brokered indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a long-term cease-fire.