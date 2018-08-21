   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

100,000 Muslims attend Eid prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANADOLU AGENCY
JERUSALEM
Published
Men take part in the morning prayers in front of the Dome of the Rock at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on the first day of Qurban Bayram on Aug. 21, 2018. (AFP Photo)
Men take part in the morning prayers in front of the Dome of the Rock at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on the first day of Qurban Bayram on Aug. 21, 2018. (AFP Photo)

Tens of thousands of Muslims, mostly Palestinians, performed Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice) prayers Tuesday at East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque amid a heavy Israeli security presence in and around Jerusalem's Old City, witnesses said.



Muslims around the world on Tuesday marked the first day of the four-day Qurban Bayram holiday, during which animals are generally sacrificed, the meat from which is distributed to the poor.



Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem's Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, estimated the number of worshippers at 100,000, many of whom, he said, had come from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and from elsewhere in the Arab/Muslim world.



In a sermon delivered before Eid al-Adha prayers, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, grand mufti of Jerusalem, reiterated the Palestinians' determination to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque "in the face of the [Israeli] occupation's efforts to Judaize it".



Following prayers, several activities for children were organized in the Al-Aqsa courtyards.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast The Taliban fired a pair of rockets Tuesday toward the presidential...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS