Iraqis protest US interference in new gov't formation

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators Wednesday gathered in the capital Baghdad before the entrance of the Green Zone, where foreign missions and government buildings are located, to protest "the U.S. involvement in the government formation process." The protests come after U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk held meeting with Iraqi politicians. The protesters held banners with slogans like: "Those who sit with [U.S. President] Donald Trump's messenger betray the martyr's blood." One of the protesters, Mustafa Jalal, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the alleged U.S. interference with the government formation was "unacceptable."

"The people went to the [ballot] boxes and voted. The rest should be determined by a legal and constitutional process. From now on, no country, particularly the U.S., should be involved," he said.

McGurk has recently held frequent meetings with different sections of Iraqi politics, reportedly to "expedite the process of drawing up a new government," according to an Iraqi Foreign Ministry source. On Tuesday, McGurk met with Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to discuss the formation of the new government and recent developments in Iraq. After a court approved the May 12 general election results amid considerable tension, Iraqi President Fuad Masum called on the Iraqi parliament to hold a session on Sept. 3. The poll was the first parliamentary election since the country announced the defeat of Daesh after a three-year war.