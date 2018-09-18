2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire near Gaza-Israel buffer zone

At least two Palestinians were killed Tuesday evening amid ongoing anti-occupation rallies along the fraught Gaza-Israel buffer zone, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

"Two Palestinian protesters were martyred by Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza Strip's northern border," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, hundreds of Palestinians converged on the buffer zone as part of ongoing demonstrations against Israel's decades-long occupation and the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip.