Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Iran

Turkey strongly condemned a terrorist attack that hit southwestern Iran Saturday, killing at least 25 and injuring 60 others.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the people and government of Iran following the armed attack. "With such incidents, the sensitivities in the region grow," President Erdoğan added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the terrorist attack in a statement Saturday.

"We have learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack targeted a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that resulted in the loss of many lives and left many wounded," the statement read.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded. We convey our condolences to the people and Government of Iran," it added.

Earlier Saturday, local media reported that in a 10-minute attack, gunmen wearing military uniforms fired at Iranian forces in a military parade. Of the two dozen killed, at least 11 were members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.