Two Palestinians killed, 142 injured by Israeli forces on Gaza border

Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed Friday on the Gaza border by Israeli forces during protests.

Fares Hafez al-Sersawi, 14, and 24-year-old Mahmud Akram Mohammed Abu Samane, both died after being shot in the chest during demonstrations east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

A further 142 people were wounded including five in a critical condition, he added.

Qudra did not detail how many of those hurt were shot and how many suffering from the affects of tear gas.

The Israeli military said around 20,000 Palestinians took part in Friday's protests at numerous points along the Gaza border, continuing a series of demonstrations which began in March.

Grenades, explosives and stones were launched at Israeli soldiers posted behind the barrier which separates Gaza from Israel, the military said.

Israeli forces responded with live fire and an aircraft also carried out two strikes in Gaza, the military said.

The armed forces said it could not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two Palestinians, when asked by AFP.