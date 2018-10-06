Syrian opposition withdraws arms from Idlib buffer zone

Syrian opposition have begun withdrawing heavy arms Saturday from a buffer zone located in northwestern Idlib province to start setting up the demilitarized zone.

The National Liberation Front (NLF) "has started pulling out its heavy weapons from the zone", the opposition coalition's spokesman Naji Mustafa told AFP.

The buffer zone, agreed last month between Ankara and regime ally Moscow, aims to separate regime fighters from the opposition of the Idlib region.

The accord, reached on September 17, aims to stave off a massive regime assault on the region by creating a 15 to 20-kilometer (nine to 12-mile) buffer zone ringing the area.

NLF spokesman Mustafa said the opposition coalition was "maintaining its positions and headquarters with medium and light weapons" inside the buffer zone.

Fighting erupted on Friday between opposition forces and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham hardliners near the planned demilitarization zone, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighting first began between HTS, led by former Al-Qaeda terrorists, and Nour al-Din al-Zinki forces in the town of Kafr Halab.

HTS had reportedly been trying to arrest a local commander in the town on the western edge of Aleppo province, near the administrative border with Idlib.

"Zinki sent reinforcements to the area, and the clashes expanded to several areas and the National Liberation Front joined in," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Britain-based Observatory said HTS had taken two towns, including Kafr Halab. At least three civilians, two NLF fighters and an HTS member were killed, the monitor said.