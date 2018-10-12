6 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces at Gaza border: health ministry

Israeli forces shot dead six Palestinians Friday in one of the deadliest days in months of mass protests along the security fence separating Gaza and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry added that at least another 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets. It said that four of those killed were targeted at one of the five camps along the fence where protesters convene.

More than 180 demonstrators have been killed since March 30, when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began holding almost daily protests near the buffer zone.

Protesters demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.