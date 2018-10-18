Daesh took 700 hostages in Syria, including foreigners, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Daesh militants have detained nearly 700 hostages in parts of Syria that are controlled by U.S.-backed forces and issued an ultimatum saying they would execute 10 people every day.

Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin said the hostages included several U.S. and European nationals, adding that Daesh was expanding its control in territory controlled by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces.

Putin did not specify what the militants' demands were.