Saudi says murder of journalist Khashoggi 'premeditated'

DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES
Members of the Sri Lankan web journalist association hold placards with the image of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration outside the Saudi Embassy in Colombo on October 25, 2018. (AFP Photo)
A Saudi public prosecutor said Thursday that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing was premeditated and that the prosecution was continuing the investigation of the accused in light of the information received from the joint task force, according to Saudi media.

The statement contradicts the earlier official line that the Saudi dissident journalist was killed in a "fistfight."

"Information has come from the Turkish side indicating that the suspects in the Khashoggi case embarked on their act with a premeditated intention," the prosecutor adds in a statement, carried by the state Saudi news agency SPA.

