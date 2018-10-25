US-led coalition warplanes destroy three mosques, kill 53 in Syria last week

Seven civilians were killed after a mosque in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour province was destroyed by U.S.-led coalition warplanes on late Thursday, local sources said.

Zawiye was the third mosque to be destroyed in a week by coalition aircrafts and 53 civilians were killed as a result of aerial bombings.

Last week, strikes on the village of Sousa killed 30 civilians including two children late Thursday and 16 more civilians on Friday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Dozens were wounded and many remained under the rubble in the village in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour near the Iraqi border, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

With U.S. and French support, the YPG/PKK terrorist group recently launched an offensive against Deir el-Zour's city of Hajin to retake it from Daesh.

The number of Daesh terrorists now in Hajin is estimated at some 1,000 out of an estimated 2,500 throughout the entire Deir ez-Zor province.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.