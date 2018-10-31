   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Mattis calls for Yemen ceasefire, peace talks within 'next 30 days'

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
Mattis listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 23, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
Mattis listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 23, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis called Tuesday for a ceasefire in Yemen and for parties to come to the negotiating table within the next 30 days.

"We have got to move toward a peace effort here, and we can't say we are going to do it some time in the future," Mattis said at a Washington event.

"We need to be doing this in the next 30 days."

The United Nations has labeled Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis. After three and a half years of war, 22 million Yemenis — or three-quarters of the population — depend on aid supplies.

One of the Arab world's poorest countries, Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating power struggle between the Saudi-backed government and the Houthis since late 2014.

The conflict intensified when Saudi Arabia and other allies started an air campaign in March 2015 to halt the Iran-backed group's advance towards Aden, the temporary seat of the government.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast The younger brother of Saudi King Salman, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS