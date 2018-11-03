Saudi-led bloc announces fresh operations in Yemen

A Saudi-led military coalition on Friday announced it had struck an airbase and several missile platforms in Sanaa that are affiliated with Yemen's Shiite Houthi militia, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"The operation targeted ballistic missile launch-and-storage sites, UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] ground stations, bomb-making facilities and affiliated logistical-support sites at Sanaa's Al-Dailami Airbase," the SPA quoted coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki as saying, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA). Nevertheless, he added, Sanaa's international airport "remains open to U.N. and humanitarian aid deliveries."

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the former defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. Riyadh has accused the Houthi rebel group of serving as a proxy force for Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch foe in the region. Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, which has killed over 10,000 people and sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis. In September, the Saudi-led coalition admitted that mistakes were made in an August airstrike that killed 40 children, an event considered an apparent war crime by the U.N. human rights body. Saudi Arabia's alleged human rights violations are not limited to that country but have expanded beyond its borders, since there is an endless war in Yemen. The U.S. has made a call to end the war, but there was no reference to the future of its arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The U.N. has made no progress in attempts to get the warring sides to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the conflict.