UAE pardons British academic sentenced to life in jail for spying

The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned British academic Matthew Hedges, who was jailed for life on spying charges, granting his family's request for clemency minutes after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of Britain's intelligence agency MI6.

The UAE president issued a pardon as part of the country's National Day, effective immediately, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

"The family and I welcome the news of the presidential pardon and cannot wait to have Matt back home," Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, told Reuters.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, was sentenced last week in a move described as deeply disappointing by Prime Minister Theresa May. He was arrested on May 5 after a two-week research visit.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...