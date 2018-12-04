Mentally disabled teen killed by Israeli troops during West Bank raid

At least 52 Palestinian children killed by Israel this year

A mentally disabled Palestinian teenager was martyred on Tuesday by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to a local medical source.

Mohammed Hossam Habaly, 18, was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during a dawn raid in western Tulkarm, the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

"He was admitted to hospital where he died of his wounds," the source said.

According to local residents, Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Tulkarm's western neighborhood, triggering clashes with Palestinian protesters, where soldiers used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse angry demonstrators.

"Habala was shot as he was standing nearby his home," Palestinian activist Sami al-Saei said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.