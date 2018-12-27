Saudi King Salman orders government reshuffle, FM Jubeir replaced

Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered Thursday a large-scale government reshuffle replacing Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir with longtime Finance Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf.

The royal decree called for the restructuring of the Political and Security Affairs Council -- under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- and the restructuring of the Council for Economic Affairs and Development.

The decree also said that the country is establishing a national space agency to be headed up by Sultan bin Salman.

The crown prince retained his position as both deputy prime minister and defense minister.

Al-Jubeir, the soft-spoken foreign minister since 2015, will be demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs.

Al-Assaf had been serving as minister of state and has held a seat on the boards of oil-giant Saudi Aramco and the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Gen. Khalid bin Qirar Al Harbi has been appointed as the head of general security. Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz was named as the minister for the national guard.

Turki al-Shabanah was announced as the new minister of media and information. Hamad al-Sheikh was made education minister.

Turki al al-Sheikh has been replaced from the General Authority of Sports and appointed as the head of the General Authority for Entertainment

The changes, which impact several key ministries, come as the king and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, were looking to announce a major reshuffle following dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing by Saudi agents in Istanbul.