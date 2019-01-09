Pompeo meets with Iraqi officials on surprise stop in Baghdad

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Iraqi officials, including Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Wednesday, the parliament's spokesman said.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim to discuss the fight against Daesh terror group, according to Iraqi media.

Pompeo visited Jordan on Tuesday, on the first leg of an expansive eight-stop tour of the Middle East in an effort to assure U.S. partners of Washington's commitment to the region.

Pompeo's talks, on the second leg of a key Middle East tour, come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump drew criticism for failing to meet a single Iraqi official during a surprise Christmas visit to U.S. troops.