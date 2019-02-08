   
MIDEAST
Iran reveals new surface-to-surface missile with 1,000 km range

TEHRAN
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on February 7, 2019 shows the new Dezful missile during its inauguration ceremony at an undisclosed location (AFP Photo)
Iran unveiled a ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles), according to the country's semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards inaugurated the surface-to-surface missile named "Dezful," which is an upgrade of an older missile called "Zolfaghar" that has a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), the news agency reported.

An underground missile production facility was also showed off during the unveiling ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said unveiling an underground missile production facility was an answer to Westerners who think they can stop Tehran from reaching its goals through sanctions and threats.

