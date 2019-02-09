   
MIDEAST
Tensions between Morocco, Saudi Arabia escalates over Yemen, Western Sahara

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Moroccan government officials say Morocco has stopped taking part in military action with the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's war, and has recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have mounted lately between Morocco and Saudi Arabia over the disputed Western-Sahara. Morocco has recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia after a Saudi television channel reportedly broadcast a report "challenging Morocco's territorial integrity." Ambassador Mustafa al-Mansouri told Morocco's pro-government 360 website on Friday: "I was recalled from Riyadh to take part in consultations regarding our two countries' bilateral relations."

Describing the matter as a "passing cloud," al-Mansouri attributed the move to a recent report on Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya television channel, which, he said, had "challenged the Kingdom of Morocco's territorial integrity," a reference to Morocco's Western Sahara region. A large territory in southern Morocco, the Western Sahara remains the subject of dispute between Rabat and the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed movement which for decades has called for regional independence. In a closely related development, Moroccan media reported Thursday evening that Rabat no longer takes part in military interventions or ministerial meetings in the Saudi-led coalition. Morocco has not divulged details of its military's participation in coalition in Yemen fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015. On Jan. 23, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bureita was quoted as saying that his country had "changed" its policy regarding its participation in the Saudi-led coalition.

