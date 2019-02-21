   
US-backed SDF sends 150 Daesh fighters to Iraq from Syria

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
BAGHDAD
Published 21.02.2019 12:20 Modified 21.02.2019 12:23
In this Feb. 20, 2019 photo, a truck carrying men, identified as Daesh fighters who surrendered to the U.S.-backed SDF, consisting mainly for PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists, transports them out of Baghouz in Deir el-Zour province, Syria. (AFP Photo)
An Iraqi security official says the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), consisting mainly for PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, have handed over more than 150 Daesh members to Iraq.

The official says the Daesh terrorists were handed over to the Iraqi side overnight, and that they were now in a "safe place" and being investigated. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Ahmed al-Mahallawi, mayor of the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim, said 10 trucks transported the Daesh fighters to Iraq.

"The majority of them are Iraqis and the convoy was under maximum security protection headed to the Jazeera and Badiya military headquarters," Mahallawi said. Both military bases are located in Anbar province.

The handover comes as the YPG terrorists-led SDF is involved in a standoff over the final Daesh-held sliver of land in southeastern Syria, close to the Iraqi border.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi said Iraq will take back all Iraqi Daesh members, as well as thousands of their family members.

