Saudi Arabia appoints ambassador to Washington

Saudi Arabia has replaced its ambassador to Washington, a royal decree announced Saturday, as the fallout over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder tests relations between the two allies.

Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan was appointed the new envoy, replacing Prince Khalid bin Salman, the crown prince's younger brother, who was named the vice defense minister.

The new envoy to Washington is the daughter of a former long-time ambassador to the United States.

She had a career in the private sector before joining the kingdom's General Sports Authority where she has championed women's participation in sports and focused on increasing women's empowerment.