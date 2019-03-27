Iraq issues arrest warrant for sacked Nineveh governor

85 dead after overloaded ferry sinks in Tigris River near Iraq’s Mosul

An Iraqi court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant and travel ban against Nofal al-Akoub, the recently-sacked governor of the northern Nineveh province, amid allegations of corruption.

According to a statement released by the Nineveh Court of Appeals, al-Akoub stands accused of squandering public funds and abusing his position.

Arrest warrants have also reportedly been issued for three other top provincial officials.

On Sunday, Iraq's parliament approved a request by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi for al-Akoub's immediate dismissal following a ferryboat accident near Mosul, Nineveh's provincial capital, that left more than 100 people dead. The ferry loaded with holidaymakers celebrating the Kurdish and Persian new year, sank on Thursday.

Angry residents of Mosul have protested against Akoub, demanding his firing.

Abdul-Mahdi ordered an investigation into the incident, which residents blamed on corruption and lack of rescue means. He also appointed a new crisis council, headed by a university professor, to administer the province until a new governor is named.

A special investigation team, which includes judges and prosecutors, was set up to determine why the ferry sank.