YPG terrorists attack rescue vehicle in northern Syria's Azaz

Members of the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group targeted a rescue vehicle in Syria's northern city of Azaz, leaving at least one civilian critically injured.

The vehicle was carrying out search-and-rescue operations in Azaz's flood-hit Mare district when it reportedly came under attack.

According to local sources, terrorists staged the attack from the nearby city of Tel Rifaat, which the YPG has occupied for over three years.

The eastern part of Syria's Afrin region is comprised of two districts: Tel Rifaat, currently occupied by the terrorist group, and Azaz, which remains under the control of Syrian opposition forces.

In the last two years, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations liberated the region from YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

However, a number of liberated cities -- including Al-Bab, Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin -- remain subject to sporadic terrorist attacks from Tel Rifaat.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.