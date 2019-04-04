Qatar urges dialogue to solve Gulf dispute

Qatar's foreign minister on Monday voiced concerns over regional stability due to the blockade imposed by Arab countries, reiterating that the only way forward to resolve the ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations is the negotiation table.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the remarks at a press conference at George Washington University in Doha. "The unjust blockade imposed on the State of Qatar has constituted a turning point for the geopolitical situation in the entire region," he said, as quoted by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain collectively severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and imposed an air, land and sea embargo on Qatar. Doha, which announced last month it was quitting the Saudi-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil cartel, vociferously denies the allegations, but the dispute has dragged on. The Qatari government has also blasted the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.