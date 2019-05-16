4 killed in Dubai small plane crash

A small plane crashed south of Dubai airport killing three Britons and one South African, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The four-seat plane, a DA42 registered in the United Kingdom, was on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport, the statement said.

"An accident involving a small plane with four passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant," Government of Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The small Diamond Aircraft, owned by U.S. tech giant Honeywell, crashed due to a technical malfunction, it said.

"All operations at the Dubai airport are running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security," it added.

Dubai's international airport is one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.