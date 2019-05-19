Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone

An apparent rocket attack on Sunday exploded in the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to government headquarters and the U.S. Embassy.

Iraq's state-run news agency says a Katyusha rocket crashed inside the area without causing any casualties.

Alert sirens sounded briefly in Baghdad after the explosion was heard, according to Associated Press reporters on the east side of the Tigris River.

The apparent attack comes amid heightened tensions across the Persian Gulf, after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this month to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran. The U.S. embassy in Baghdad and its consulate in the northern city of Irbil also evacuated non-essential staff this week.

Iran and the United States have both said they do not want war as tensions between them increase.

Iraq hosts more than 5,000 U.S. troops, and is home to powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those U.S. forces to leave.