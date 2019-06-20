World Food Programme partially suspends Yemen aid

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday it had started a partial suspension of aid in Yemen, citing failure to reach an agreement on controls to prevent the diversion of food away from some of the country's most vulnerable people.

The U.N. agency feeds more than 10 million people a month across the Arabian Peninsula's poorest nation, which is gripped by a four-year-old civil war that is widely seen as a proxy battle between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The WFP had warned last month that it would stop the delivery of food aid due to its exploitation by Houthi rebels.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...