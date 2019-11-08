Rockets land near military base hosting US forces in Iraq, no casualties reported

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.

A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara military base. The statement and the source did not say who was believed to have launched the attack and there has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Most recently, two rockets were fired into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Dec. 30, 2018, killing one Iraqi soldier.

Security officials said one of the Katyusha rockets landed about 100 meters (110 yards) away from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy, triggering alert sirens. A soldier manning a checkpoint near a restaurant was killed, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Green Zone is home to several Western embassies and government offices. An eyewitness near the embassy said he heard two explosions. It was not immediately clear where the other landed. Previously, three rockets struck a large military base north of Baghdad that houses U.S. and Iraqi forces. No casualties were reported from that attack as well.