Israeli Attorney General indicts PM Netanyahu on breach of trust, bribery, fraud

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 21.11.2019 19:44
Updated 21.11.2019 19:47
In this July 7, 2019 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures, during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Israel's attorney general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, raising more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year. Netanyahu was charged on three different cases; fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision in a statement. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged. He is due to make a statement at 2030 GMT.

