Daesh terrorists kill 2 police officers in northern Iraq

Two police officers were killed in an armed attack carried out by Daesh terrorists in Iraq's Kirkuk province, while another was injured, a security source told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The incident took place at a security checkpoint in Rasheed village, the source added.

The assailants managed to escape.

In mid-2014, Daesh overran roughly one-third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul.

By late 2017, the Iraqi army – with the help of the U.S.-led military coalition – recovered most if not all the territories lost to the terrorist group.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh's presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq's Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.