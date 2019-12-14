Algerians remain on streets to protest presidential election

Algerian protesters continued to demand a complete overhaul of the political establishment after an unpopular presidential election that was won by a former ally of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune won by a majority in Thursday's election, which was widely boycotted and saw a 40% turnout. Experts said the real figure was most likely less than that.



Thousands of Algerians continued their protests in the capital Algiers and other provinces to denounce the vote, calling for an overhaul of the political system and the departure of key Bouteflika-era officials.

Rights groups said that some 400 protesters were arrested by police while clashes were also reported in some areas.

Some Algerians took to Twitter to express their rejection of the result.

"[Tebboune] is not my president. These fake elections do not represent me," one Algerian wrote.

The Constitutional Council, which oversees elections in Algeria, will announce final results between Dec. 16 and 25.

The North African country plunged into crisis in February when veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika,85, announced he would seek a fifth term, sparking mass demonstrations.

Bouteflika ruled energy-rich Algeria for two decades, an era that was dominated by cronyism and mismanagement.