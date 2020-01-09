   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Anti-Daesh coalition halts military operations in Iraq

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
ISTANBUL
Published 09.01.2020 17:49
This Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the U.K. Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet refueling from a tanker aircraft during an anti-Daesh coalition mission over central Iraq. (AFP Photo)
This Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the U.K. Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet refueling from a tanker aircraft during an anti-Daesh coalition mission over central Iraq. (AFP Photo)

The U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Daesh terror group said Thursday it had suspended its military activities in Iraq to focus on protecting its personnel.

"The Global @Coalition against #Daesh has currently paused military activities in Iraq to focus on protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition personnel," the alliance said on its Twitter account.

"Activities that have been paused include training with partners and supporting their operations against Daesh," it added.

The coalition, however, said its other activities continue "as normal, including countering Daesh's harmful propaganda, stabilization and disrupting their finances."

The announcement comes after Iran launched missile attacks on Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad last week.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast A top Ukrainian security official Thursday set out what he said were...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS