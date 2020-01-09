US officials say 'very confident' Iran downed Ukraine airliner, cite satellite data

U.S. officials have said that they are "very confident" Iran downed the Ukraine airliner, citing satellite data, Reuters reported late Thursday.



The officials added that the plane crash, which left 176 people dead, was "most likely" brought down accidentally by Iranian air defensive.

U.S. President Donald Trump also said earlier on the same day that the deadly crash of the Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

"Somebody could have made a mistake," Trump told reporters at a the White House, adding that he had suspicions about the crash but giving no other details.

Pentagon also released a statement, saying that "they cannot comment" on the crash.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737NG went down Wednesday, shortly after Tehran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told AFP that investigators were looking at a number of leads.

These include a collision with another airborne object, a rocket from Iran's missile defense system, an engine explosion caused by a technical problem, and an explosion on board the aircraft due to an "act of terror," he said on Facebook.

Danilov told AFP that for the moment there was no reason to believe that the airliner had been hit by a missile.