US announces new sanctions on Iranian officials

The Trump administration announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran following this week's missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on U.S. bases in Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

"We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime," Mnuchin said at a White House news conference with Pompeo.



The sanctions will cover construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining sectors.