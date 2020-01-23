Britain's Prince Charles appeared to snub U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during Thursday's World Holocaust Forum, but both men's offices quickly played down the incident.





Prince Charles appears to snub VP Pence in Jerusalem https://t.co/H2QluJqRMD pic.twitter.com/9p6966RhnX — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 23, 2020

As he arrived for the event in Jerusalem, Charles shook hands with the event's organizer, Moshe Kantor, then walked by Pence, looking him in the face, before continuing on to shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pence stood silently as the prince walked by, but appeared to pat him gently on the back.

Pence's office said the two men had just met for several minutes before entering the hall, and that they shook hands following Pence's speech at the ceremony.

Prince Charles' Clarence House office declined to directly comment on the matter. But his office told Britain's Press Association that there was no snub.

"Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and vice president Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room," Press Association quoted the spokeswoman as saying.