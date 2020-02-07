Dozens of Palestinians injured in occupied West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were injured and suffocated when the Israeli army fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Medics told Anadolu Agency that a Palestinian citizen was wounded by live ammunition in the shoulder during the clashes that erupted on Friday in the town of Azzun, north of the West Bank. Medics said the victim was treated in the field before he was taken to a hospital.

Murad Shtaiwi, coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said that three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens were exposed to the tear gas. Shtaiwi added that the Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian during the clashes.

Separate clashes broke out in the West Bank on Friday amid tensions in the occupied territory after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of the so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of the world's longest running disputes. What Trump calls the "Deal of the Century" refers to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital" and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank. The plan drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and the Arab world. It was rejected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC urged "all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the U.S. administration in implementing it in any form."