Palestine withdraws request for UN Security Council vote on Trump's Middle East plan

State of Palestine has withdrawn its request for UN Security Council vote on Trump's Middle East plan, diplomats told French Press Agency (AFP) late Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled in late January his long-awaited Middle East plan, which was celebrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "vision for peace" but is likely to continue to be opposed by Palestinians who say it favors Israel and falls short of their goal of creating a viable independent state.

Trump's plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while recognizing Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank.

Trump called his plan a "win-win" for both Israel and the Palestinians, but it was created without input from Palestinian leaders and they already had rejected it before the president unveiled it at the White House with Netanyahu by his side.

Trump acknowledged that he has done a lot for Israel, but he said he wanted the deal to be a "great deal for the Palestinians." He said his vision gives the Palestinians the time needed to rise up and meet the challenges of statehood.

Thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza City ahead of the announcement, burning pictures of Trump and Netanyahu and raising a banner reading "Palestine is not for sale."