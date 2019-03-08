Turkey's Armenian Orthodox Patriarch Mesrob Mutafyan dies in Istanbul

The Armenian Orthodox Patriarch in Turkey Mesrob Mutafyan died Friday at the Yedikule Holy Savior Armenian Hospital in Istanbul at the age of 62 after a long battle with dementia.

Mutafyan, officially known as Mesrob II, began suffering from dementia in 2008 and has been in a vegetative state since then.

Mesrob II had been receiving treatment in Yedikule Holy Savior Armenian Hospital in Istanbul since his diagnosis.

He was the 84th patriarch of Turkey's Armenian Orthodox community and succeeded Karekin II in 1998.

Archbishop Aram Ateşyan was appointed to serve as Patriarchal Vicar, as Mesrob II had to withdraw from his duties due to his illness. A new patriarch could not be elected as Turkish laws prohibit any elections while a standing patriarch is alive.

The Istanbul-born patriarch studied sociology and philosophy in the U.S. before returning to Turkey. He was ordained by the priesthood in 1979 and appointed as pastor to Kınalıada, an island near Istanbul where a small Armenian community lives.