Christian worshippers mark Easter across Turkey

Turkey's Christian community celebrated yesterday Easter in ceremonies held in several provinces across the country, praying and lighting candles.

In Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, Assyrians marked the sacred day by praying in Kırklar Church. Governor of Mardin Mustafa Yaman and other local officials visited the church and marked the holiday. Worshipers also gathered in Church of the Virgin Mary located in southeastern Diyarbakır province and sang hymns in Syriac.

In southern Hatay, many Christians from the region came together at the Orthodox Church early in the morning. Alexander Çıkrık, who serves as priest for the Sveti Georgi Bulgarian Orthodox Church in western Edirne province, gave worshipers sweet Easter bread and colorful eggs. Easter is a Christian holiday for commemorating the resurrection of Jesus.