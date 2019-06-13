Turkey’s first-ever Armenian-Turkish TV channel begins airing

The first-ever Armenian-Turkish TV channel in Turkey began broadcasting after two years of preparation work and efforts to establish the channel.

Luys TV, which means "light" in Armenian, was established by journalist Aram Kuran and has began airing with a team of 21 employees.



Kuran, editor in chief of the new channel told Anadolu Agency that they went through many arduous ways during the establishment process of the channel but they received great support, especially from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

One of the early high-profile guests of the channel was former Parliament Speaker, Prime Minister and Transport Minister Binali Yıldırım, who appeared on the channel on March 3 for a broadcast ahead of March 31 local elections, in which he ran for the Istanbul mayor as the candidate of the People's Alliance formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The channel initially started to broadcast on Jan. 6, 2019 by publishing Christmas rituals online, while it broadcasts weekly news now in Western Armenian — one of the two branches of the modern Armenian language — for the first time in Turkey in every Friday evening at 8:00 p.m and there is also live broadcasting twice a week.

"Once we start broadcasting, we received amazing feedback from the audience. This has doubled our excitement," said Kuran, adding that when they examined the ratings, they observed that a need for such a channel existed.

"That's why I'm so happy. I thank my team and my country. I would especially like to thank our Armenian citizens who watch us abroad. Especially those who watch our publications from abroad are very happy. They are longing through us," Kuran said.





Anchor Barkev Samuelian during recording of the channel's news bulletin. (AA Photo)



The programs of the channel which ranges from the programs in which the guests discuss the most important issues of the Armenian community to cultural ones and those prepared for children are in %70 percent Armenian and in %30 percent Turkish.

Kuran said that they are currently publishing the news provided by national channels and agencies such as the Anadolu Agency by translating them into Armenian, adding that they are planning to publish the news on daily basis in the following period.

He also thanked Turkish public broadcaster TRT for its support as it provided the channel documentaries about minorities from TRT's own archives.

Publishing is a family business for Kuran, whose father was among the first masters in Turkey that made color printing. Kuran himself worked as a photojournalist and columnist before launching the Luys newspaper.

Apart from Luys, Istanbul houses other Armenian minority newspapers, such as the 110-year-old Jamanak, the bilingual Agos, the Marmara and the Paros magazine, as well as a publishing house called "Aras", which mainly prints Armenian literature and works on Armenian culture.