Religious minorities organize prayer in support of Turkey’s operation in Syria

Religious minorities in Turkey are organizing a prayer event for the soldiers participating in Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria. The groups that will hold the prayers include the Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian and Chaldean religious groups.

The special event will be held at the Deyruzzaferan Monastery located in the southeastern Mardin province on Sunday at 09.00 a.m. (06:00 GMT).

With the mass prayer, the groups want to show their support for the soldiers participating in the operation and express solidarity with the Syrian refugees.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.