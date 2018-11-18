Turkish teen becomes youngest ever MotoGP Grand Prix winner

A 15-year-old Turk racing his first ever Grand Prix, Can Öncü of KTM, crossed the finish line on one wheel as he clinched victory in the Moto3 race in Valencia on Sunday.

The ecstatic winner is so young that he was not allowed to celebrate with champagne on the winner's podium and was instead showered with it by the runner up Jorge Martin and third placed Briton John McPhee.

"It's incredible. I have no idea what is going on," said the long-haired Öncü.

"I hope this will get me back here next year," said Öncü, whose team manager may have raised an eye-brow when Öncü pulled a huge, high speed "wheelie" to cross the line.