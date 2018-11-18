   
Turkish teen becomes youngest ever MotoGP Grand Prix winner

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
VALENCIA
Moto3 KTM rider Can Öncü of Turkey crosses the finish line to win during the Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo)
A 15-year-old Turk racing his first ever Grand Prix, Can Öncü of KTM, crossed the finish line on one wheel as he clinched victory in the Moto3 race in Valencia on Sunday.

The ecstatic winner is so young that he was not allowed to celebrate with champagne on the winner's podium and was instead showered with it by the runner up Jorge Martin and third placed Briton John McPhee.

"It's incredible. I have no idea what is going on," said the long-haired Öncü.

"I hope this will get me back here next year," said Öncü, whose team manager may have raised an eye-brow when Öncü pulled a huge, high speed "wheelie" to cross the line.

