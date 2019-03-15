Vettel fired up to return Ferrari to the top

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel yesterday vowed to shrug off a "disaster" 2018 and topple arch-rival Lewis Hamilton, with his refreshed team passionate about returning Ferrari to the top.

The German won the opening race of the season in Melbourne last year and backed it up with victory at the next in Bahrain. But Hamilton roared back to sweep 11 of the remaining 19 Grand Prix and the 31-year-old is desperate to turn the tables. "There is a lot of passion inside this team willing to get out and to express ourselves through winning I think is the best we can do," he said. "So that's the target. So far the atmosphere is good, the spirit is right within the team and we will try to carry that into the season."

Vettel is a winner and having to settle for second in the drivers and constructors championship last year was tough to take. He said it was normal for Ferrari fans to consider finishing runner-up a "disaster." The Italian team have a new look heading into the season, with tech chief Mattia Binotto replacing Maurizio Arrivabene as team principal and young gun Charles Leclerc in for the experienced Raikkonen.