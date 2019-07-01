   
Fernandez claims Dutch Moto2 GP after Alex Marquez takes tumble

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
ASSEN, Netherlands
Published 01.07.2019 00:28
Spain’s rider Augusto Fernandez of the FLEXBOX HP 40 steers his motorcycle at the Moto2 race during the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Augusto Fernandez capitalized on Lorenzo Baldassarri wiping out Alex Marquez to claim the Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix (GP) Sunday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was left out in front to celebrate his debut win in the category after Baldassarri crashed into the championship leader in the closing laps.

The pair ended up in a heap on the gravel, Marquez's hopes of a fourth consecutive win dashed. Swiss rider Thomas Luthi who took fourth at Assen now leads the Moto2 standings on 117 points from Marquez on 111 and Fernandez in third on 92.

