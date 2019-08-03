Toprak Razgatlıoğlu quits Kawasaki team

After being left out of a race in Japan, Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is calling it quits from the Kawasaki Racing Team.

"After this incident, we decided to join a team that respects us," Razgatlıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday after the team did not give him a chance to compete in Sunday's race in Suzuka, Japan.

Kawasaki had three riders in the eight-hour endurance race, Jonathan Rea, Razgatlıoğlu and Leon Haslam. But Razgatlioglu never got a chance to ride. Each team in the race had two or three riders, rotating during pit stops. "Everyone supports us and criticizes Kawasaki," Razgatlıoğlu said after the race. Saying he expects to jump ship to Yamaha. "We spoke with them and got positive feedback. They also want us," he added.