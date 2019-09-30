First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship on Saturday after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap.

In Saturday's first motorcycle race of the weekend in France, Rea finished in second place. Razgatlıoğlu (Turkish Puccetti Racing) won the 800th World Superbike race after starting from 16th place on the grid, also making him the first Turkish rider to ever win a World Superbike race.

He was followed by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing-Yamaha), Alvaro Bautista (ARUBA.IT Racing-Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team).