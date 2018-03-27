Rebetiko queen Glykeria at İş Sanat

Greek diva Glykeria, who endears rebetiko to the world with her strong, authentic voice, will perform for her Turkish fans in Istanbul.

Debuting in 1987 in joint work with legendary Greek musician Apostolos Kaldaras, she became very popular in the '80s and worked with many important figures, such as George Dalaras, Marinella, Ofra Haza, Riki Gal and Antonis Vardis.

In her repertoire, Glykeria, who has been introducing the music and culture of her country around the world, reaching from the U.S. to New Zealand, also sings songs by Turkish musicians, such as Zülfü Livaneli, Erkin Koray and Sezen Aksu.

The Greek artist will perform her most loved songs at İş Sanat on April 3 at 08.30 p.m.